The holidays are in full force at Cardi B’s household, and the Dominican beauty is passing her infectious holiday spirit to her one-year-old, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Kulture, who is also the daughter of the rapper Offset, touched her mom's fans when she appeared in one of her videos singing Mi Burrito Sabanero, a classic Latin carol. Que cute!

Though she was born in Brooklyn, the mother-of-one stays true to her Latin roots by sharing traditions and speaking in Spanish to her daughter.