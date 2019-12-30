The holidays are in full force at Cardi B’s household, and the Dominican beauty is passing her infectious holiday spirit to her one-year-old, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Kulture, who is also the daughter of the rapper Offset, touched her mom's fans when she appeared in one of her videos singing Mi Burrito Sabanero, a classic Latin carol. Que cute!
Though she was born in Brooklyn, the mother-of-one stays true to her Latin roots by sharing traditions and speaking in Spanish to her daughter.
After two years, Cardi B and rapper Offset finally bought the house of their dreams on Christmas, a jaw-dropping mansion in Atlanta. The couple gave fans a video tour of the home that is valued at more than five million dollars. While they showed the empty rooms of their new place, Cardi made an excited Offset dance to his daughter's favorite carol.
The Bodak Yellow rapper and her hubby weren’t the only ones who received a big gift during the holidays. This year, the couple surprised their family and loved ones with iPhone 11 in all colors, toys and many other gifts.