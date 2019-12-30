Sofia Vergara is off to the tropics for the holiday season! The Modern Family actress has taken to social media to share her tropical getaway with all of her 17.8 million followers. The Bottom of the 9th actress is showing all of us how to vacation in style, while also keeping every image picture perfect with her must-have accessory — her dog!

©@sofiavergara Sofia and her family are bringing in the new year

In every scenic picture, the Hot Pursuit actress can be seen posing with her beautiful fur baby, making for the best holiday vacation pictures. One photo of Sofia and her dog, shows the two on the beach with a stunning ocean background, captioned “Fun in the sun. The family can be seen sharing lots of fun in the sun with Sofia and four legged child. Sofia even shared a picture of her hubby, actor, producer and author, Joe Manganiello, enjoying the most peaceful of moments with their new pup.