Ryan Muniz has two talented parents, so it’s no surprise that he has quite the musical gene. In a reflective post, Dayanara Torres put her and Marc Anthony’s son’s talents on display. At the beginning of her Top Nine video, Ryan sits at the piano and plays a tune while his mom stands back and records. The 16-year-old is in the zone. Dayanara had a lot to look back on in 2019. In the pictures, the actress shared the moments she had with Ryan and his brother Christian, 18, who graduated high school and moved out of the house.

©@marcanthony Dayanara Torres shared a video of her and Marc Anthony’s son Ryan playing piano

Ryan isn’t the only one of Marc’s children who has taken after him when it comes to music. Earlier this year, the Vivir Mi Vida singer’s daughter Emme put her amazing singing voice on display while on the road with her mother Jennifer Lopez. The 11-year-old blew fans of her parents away when she performed Limitless alongside her mother during the It’s My Party Tour.

In a proud moment, the 51-year-old singer also shared a video of his daughter rehearsing alongside her mother and putting her singing voice on display while performing If I Ain’t Got You by Alicia Keys. “Emme I love you. You are my life.” In an interview, Marc opened up about his little girl’s talent.