Cardi B’s daughter Kulture has the post-holiday blues. The 27-year-old rapper shared a hilarious clip of her one-year-old little girl serving up sass in a Santa dress. “THIS ANOTHER MOOD,” Cardi wrote along with the post, “my baby got maaa moods…” The short and (not-so) sweet video shows Kulture shooting a death glare to someone off-camera. “Kulture - why you lookin’ so mean?” her Hustlers momma can be heard asking in the background.

©@cardib Cardi B’s daughter Kulture brought the holiday sass this season



“Ok imma stop posting her but this was just too much of a mood,” Cardi added in the caption. Fans were quick to beg the Bodak Yellow star not to stop as they love seeing her mini me. Much to her followers delight, Cardi had been on a Kulture-posting bender over the holidays. She previously shared a snippet of the tiny tot in her Christmas dress, sweetly writing: “I love my baby soooo much <3 An unexplainable love.”

Kulture wasn’t the only family member to go North Pole chic for the holiday. Her dad Offset was equally festive in a Santa suit as they opened up presents. Little Kulture received quite an array of gifts: a mini ATV seemingly being among them. In a video Cardi shared to her Story, Kulture sat on top of the ATV and refused to get off despite her mom’s wishes.

©Annie Leibovitz via Vogue Cardi B and Kulture recently posed for Vogue magazine

The family unit just closed on a $5 million home in Atlanta, Georgia. They gifted fans with a glittering virtual tour on Christmas Eve night, flaunting the lavish mansion. Despite any bumps in the road, Cardi and Offset are making things work for their daughter.

"I’m busting my ass right now so you [Kulture] could have a good car when you’re 18, so you can go to school and have an apartment that I could pay for,” Cardi recently told Vogue. “If my daughter wants to go to college, that’s okay, but I just want her to be an owner of whatever she wants to own. Just be an owner. Be the boss.”