Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will ring in 2020 like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The 21-year-old singer whisked his 22-year-old lady love away to his hometown of Toronto, Canada for the holidays and it seems they will remain there for the big ball drop. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also been seeking R&R in the Great White North with their son Archie and a smattering of loved ones. Confirmation of the Señorita pair kissing 2019 goodbye together marks a major step in their relationship and we’re here for this love!

©GettyImages Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes don’t shy away from PDA

Camila and Shawn’s romantic holiday getaway has been heating up headlines. TMZ spotted the couple sharing a PDA-heavy meal at Chubby's Jamaican kitchen in Toronto on Friday night. During their over two hour outing, they drank red wine, ate salads and weren’t shy about kissing a whole lot! In fact, someone captured a video of the duo’s flirty shenanigans.

While it’s unknown what exactly the hitmakers will be doing to welcome 2020, Camila told Andy Cohen on his show Radio Andy that she hopes they “go out.” She played coy about the details, only revealing: “I think I’m just gonna hang out with Shawn. I mean, I don’t think. I know.”

The young lovers have never been the same since they started dating this past summer. “People can say whatever they want to say,” Camila candidly said to Elle about their relationship. “They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching. I never want to open the door for people to feel like they are involved. I want it to be mine and [his]. That’s why I’m so tight-lipped about it: because I want to protect it.”