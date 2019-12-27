Latin music is being celebrated! Some of the biggest and most historic songs on the charts this decade have broke the mold and made history. However, the most important thing it has done was introduced the world to an important piece of culture. From Marc Anthony and Enrique Iglesias’ indisputable crooning, the ladies Shakira and Jennifer Lopez brining the girl power, Daddy Yankee J Balvin and Bad Bunny shifting the culture with reggaeton, and everyone’s favorite single – Despacito, Latin music has reigned supreme. Celebrate all of the songs that made you bailar whether it was with family, friends or alone – while helping these artist rack up the streams. Here’s a look at the decade in Latin music.