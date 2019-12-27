Karol G and Anuel AA took a post-holiday ride! On Friday, December 27, the Tusa singer took to her social media to share a hilarious clip of her and her fiancé going on a crazy joyride – in a golf cart – after their friend’s wedding. In the clips, the 28-year-old singer screams as her man takes the wheel and drives the cart around the open land. Karol pans the camera to her love who hilariously laughs while driving. In another video, the ride finally stops and Karol pans the camera to her friend who is still wearing her wedding dress.

©@karolg Karol G and Anuel AA had some fun after a friend’s wedding

From the looks of the videos, Karol and Anuel, 27, spent the day prior celebrating love. According to the time stamp on the post, the wedding party was still going on after 6am. Making the video even better, the Secreto singers rocked matching outfits. The pair, who got engaged this year, wear black and white track suits. Karol adds a little extra glam with sparkling hoop earrings. Anuel shines with his elaborate jewels and fronts on his teeth.

Ending her snap story, Karol shares a sweet seflie of her alongside her man. One the picture, the Colombian beauty called Anuel the “one I love the most in the world.” The pair, who recently shared a sweet moment on stage, are in the process of planning their own wedding.