Eva Longoria’s day begins and ends with her baby boy Santiago Bastón. In a new Q&A series posted on her social media, the Grand Hotel producer revealed some fun details about her relationship with her one-year-old baby boy. When asked the first thing she does when she wakes up in the morning, the 44-year-old proudly shared, “go see my son.” It’s no surprising, seeing as how the mommy-of-one is very hands on when it comes to Santi. Things only got cuter from there. The Desperate Housewives alum wants to have special memories of her baby boy.

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria revealed that her son Santi is the first person she greets when she wakes up

When asked if there is a sound that she wants to remember ten years from now, Eva replied “the laughs and giggles of my son as a baby.” Eva made even more fun reveals about her “spontaneous” shopping, her style icon, Victoria Beckham, because “no one knows style like Victoria,” and the one thing she always keeps in her bag, “mascara.” Santi got a lot of time in from of the camera this holiday season. Fresh from their annual pre-holiday trip to Dubai, Eva shared adorable pictures of her, her husband Jose and their son.

“Happy Christmas from the Baston’s,” she wrote alongside a snap of the trio sitting next to Santa. In another picture, the triple-threat noted that someone made the nice list this year. “Santi made the good list this year! #HappyChristmas everyone.” In November, the producer, actress, director opened up about her favorite moments to capture with her son.