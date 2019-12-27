J Balvin has a new job! Taking a break from music, the 34-year-old revealed his new gig via social media. “Este mes me toca de niñero porque ando de tiempo libre/This month I’m doing babysitting because I’m on free time,” he wrote. Alongside the caption was a series of sweet photos. In one, the Mi Gente singer holds on to a sweet young relative. The following photos are pictures of his adorable niece rocking a cool Gucci sweat suit as she smiles for the camera.
This holiday season, the Que Pena singer is spending time at home in Colombia with his family. Over the holiday, J took to his social media to shower fans with love and share a selfie. “Solos les deseo que sean muy felices.” J Balvin also took the time to show off one of his toys. In one snap, the Blanco rapper poses on a motorcycle – a shot that catches the attention of fellow Colombian King Maluma.
This year was major for the star. On top of having multiple singles on the charts, embarking on his worldwide Arcoiris WORLD TOUR, the Oasis singer had a lot to celebrate. One of the rapper’s sweetest moments came when he shared a personal longtime goal with his fans.
After a sweet encounter with the young fan, J Balvin took to his social media to reveal that he hopes to have a daughter one day. “Ella me decía que me ama y yo por dentro pensándo que amaría una hija como ella cuando sea el momento./She told me that she loved me and I thought inside that I would love a daughter like her when it’s time,” he wrote. In the photo, the young girl chats with the star while he’s on his motorcycle. Whether he is getting back to the music or spending time with the kids, we can’t wait to see what J Balvin has in store for the upcoming year.