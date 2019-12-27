Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian will have you doing a double take plus constant staring. On Christmas Day, the English actress and her identical-looking son appeared in a photo shared by Damian, where the two are nothing short of twins. The Royals star and the 17-year-old both appear wearing chic black hats over their long, light brown tresses and are dressed in cozy winter coats with their light blue eyes beaming. Damian captioned the snap with, “Happy Christmas!!”

©@damianhurley1 The mother-son duo are nearly identical

Fans and followers agree they’re nearly identical and commented things like, “Peas in a pod” and “Twins... so beautiful.” There’s no question Damian takes after his mother’s great looks! The teen, whose father is American businessman Steve Bing, made his modeling debut in 2017 with a campaign video for Pat McGrath Labs’ Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Line. Since launching his modeling career, he’s joined the ranks of other celebrity modeling kids such as Kaia Gerber and Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Aside from sharing their looks, Elizabeth, 54, and her only child share a tight bond – not only through modeling but also through acting. The young actor appeared alongside his mother on season 3 of The Royals.

©@damianhurley1 Elizabeth and her son share a very special bond

In an interview with HOLA! USA's sister publication, HELLO!, the mom-of-one revealed the tips she gave Damian about acting. "The only advice I gave him was to learn his lines and not be annoying, both of which he managed with aplomb," she said. "I’m a proud mummy.” In 2017, the Bedazzled star told People she’s encouraging her son to “still study hard at school.”