The family that plays baseball together, not only stays together but smack-talks together. Over the Christmas holiday, Latinx powerhouse couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez played a friendly game of softball with all their family.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing singer showed off some major league softball skills as her team’s pitcher, leaving her fiancé and all of us in awe. We knew that JLo can do anything she sets her mind to, but this video just proves it tenfold (reminding us that we too can accomplish anything).

The video, that was shared by her sister Lynda Lopez, captures the Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta singer in her element winding up and pitching the ball at her niece Lucie (who responded with an incredible swing and a hit).

They journalist captioned her video, “Frame 1: My girl gets a hit off the best pitcher in the family! Frame 2: Someone is very, very competitive in the family Christmas softball game... @jlo #familia #love #MerryChristmas #FelizNavidad.”

The video also shows the family divided into teams, donning the New York Yankees jerseys -- the team where Alex Rodriguez played for the last 12 years of his career.

©@arod A-Rod and JLo enjoyed a fun family game of baseball together over the Christmas holiday

In another photo, shared by the ex-baseball player on his personal social media profile, you can see A-Rod and his Nuyorican beauty in a pow-pow where he is most likely giving her secret insight on how to play the game.

He captioned the photo, “’Come on, Jen. I was a Gold Glove winner. Let me play some shortstop. Jen: ‘Key word: Was.’”