Christina Aguilera made her Tik Tok debut in the most Xtina way possible. The singer posted a video on her social media account in which she jumps into a stocking meanwhile her 1999 hit Genie in a Bottle plays in the background. She captioned the clip with, “Jumpin into Xmas like #GenieInABottle (add me on @tiktok ! in bio xx).” The video started a viral trend in which users are jumping into different containers while listening to the singer’s song.

The artist posted a following clip with her daughter joining in on the fun. “Santa’s little helper. Next gen genie #TikTok #GenieInABottle,” she wrote.

Fans took notice and they’re following suit! The trend has garnered plenty of attention among Tik Tok’s more than 612-million users. Thus far, there’s been everything from jumping inside a trash can, a shaker, and some lady even tried fitting not one but two of her poodles inside a water bottle with only one of them succeeding. Cue the laughs!

There’s no doubt Christina’s intro to the Tik Tok craze was pretty epic. Earlier this year the Beautiful Singer celebrated 20 years since the debut of her self-titled album by releasing a 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition which includes hits like What a Girl Wants, I Turn to You and of course, Genie In a Bottle.

Twenty years later, the mother-of two is still going strong with her Las Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, and she completed her tour, The X Tour.

We hope we get to see a lot more of her on Tik Tok. Will you be doing the trend?

