Christina Aguilera made her Tik Tok debut in the most Xtina way possible. The singer posted a video on her social media account in which she jumps into a stocking meanwhile her 1999 hit Genie in a Bottle plays in the background. She captioned the clip with, “Jumpin into Xmas like #GenieInABottle (add me on @tiktok ! in bio xx).” The video started a viral trend in which users are jumping into different containers while listening to the singer’s song.

©GettyImages Christina’s ‘90s hit Genie In a bottle is still big 20 years later

The artist posted a following clip with her daughter joining in on the fun. “Santa’s little helper. Next gen genie #TikTok #GenieInABottle,” she wrote.

Fans took notice and they’re following suit! The trend has garnered plenty of attention among Tik Tok’s more than 612-million users. Thus far, there’s been everything from jumping inside a trash can, a shaker, and some lady even tried fitting not one but two of her poodles inside a water bottle with only one of them succeeding. Cue the laughs!