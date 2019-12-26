Christina Aguilera made her Tik Tok debut in the most Xtina way possible. The singer posted a video on her social media account in which she jumps into a stocking meanwhile her 1999 hit Genie in a Bottle plays in the background. She captioned the clip with, “Jumpin into Xmas like #GenieInABottle (add me on @tiktok ! in bio xx).” The video started a viral trend in which users are jumping into different containers while listening to the singer’s song.
The artist posted a following clip with her daughter joining in on the fun. “Santa’s little helper. Next gen genie #TikTok #GenieInABottle,” she wrote.
Fans took notice and they’re following suit! The trend has garnered plenty of attention among Tik Tok’s more than 612-million users. Thus far, there’s been everything from jumping inside a trash can, a shaker, and some lady even tried fitting not one but two of her poodles inside a water bottle with only one of them succeeding. Cue the laughs!
Jumpin into Xmas like ❌🎄 #GenieInABottle— Christina Aguilera (@xtina) December 21, 2019
(psssttt just joined #TikTok! 😘) https://t.co/PVAz0jUeLopic.twitter.com/GIyMZAXhrc
There’s no doubt Christina’s intro to the Tik Tok craze was pretty epic. Earlier this year the Beautiful Singer celebrated 20 years since the debut of her self-titled album by releasing a 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition which includes hits like What a Girl Wants, I Turn to You and of course, Genie In a Bottle.
#TikTok#genieinabottle check it out pic.twitter.com/01VnMYwy6e— Andy Sutphen (@andy_sutphen) December 26, 2019
Twenty years later, the mother-of two is still going strong with her Las Vegas residency, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, and she completed her tour, The X Tour.
We hope we get to see a lot more of her on Tik Tok. Will you be doing the trend?