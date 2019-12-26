Christmas is one of the happiest time of the year. One where we get to spend time with our families and friends, enjoying one another’s company and revealing hidden talents others may have not been aware of.

Case in point? Actor and TV host Mario Lopez’s kids Gia, nine, and Dominic, six. The proud papá shared a video of his two burgeoning superstars at the family piano singing Christmas songs.

Loading the player...

The Saved By The Bell alum, captioned the video “Holiday jams up in here... #GigiAndNico.” After sharing the video of his kids incredible talent, fans and followers of Mario’s flocked to the post to share how wonderful Gia and Dominic sounded.

Mario also shared a family photo with his three kids and wife in matching Santa Claus pjs. Mario even wore a Santa hat with an attached fuzzy beard.