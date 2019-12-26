Demi Lovato has got some fresh new ink! On Christmas Eve, celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi took to social media to reveal the artist’s new tattoo: an angel who’s being held by three birds as her wings begin to fade. His masterpiece is titled, “Divine Feminine Destruction Effect 𝐗𝐕𝐈𝐈𝐈.” The new symbolic ink is located just below Demi’s neck. “We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit,” wrote Alessandro next to a photo of his art.

©@alessandro_capozzi Demi’s new tattoo represents her journey to personal growth

“The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of a higher state of consciousness,” he added. “Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you.”

In the comment section, the Sorry singer expressed her gratitude: “Thank you so much...it’s incredible and you are so extremely talented.” Demi’s latest tattoo underlines the journey of her personal growth and spirituality and comes after her recent split from ex-boyfriend Austin Wilson.

©@alessandro_capozzi Celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi is behind Demi’s new body art

The young couple called it quits in December after dating for one month. According to a source, the relationship ended amicably and the reason for the breakup was because Demi is not only focusing on herself, but she’s also working on making new music."Their lifestyles were not meshing. She's very focused on her sobriety and God and it wasn't a good fit for that,” E! News reports. “She’s still working on herself and committed to that.”