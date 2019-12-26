Christmastime is a time to celebrate big with your family, something superstar Latinx couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez know well.

On Wednesday, December 25, the couple took to their respective social media profiles to share snapshots of their family Christmas celebration.

Both the singer-actress and her former Major League Baseball beau can be seen in matching flannel pijamas with their names on it, sharing lots of love and laughs.

©@arod Jennifer and Alex started dating back in 2017

In one of the images shared by A-Rod, you can see his love, JLo, opening a gift and being in utter surprise, as he watches in glee.

The Hustlers actress shared an extra sweet picture of the couple kissing in front of their ornate Christmas tree. She captioned the heartwarming moment, “Don’t need no mistletoe... Merry Christmas everyone!!! I love you and wish you all the happiest most beautiful holiday ever.”

In his carousel of pictures, the sports commentator shared, “Merry Christmas everyone.”