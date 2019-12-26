Puerto Rican producer DJ Luian talks working with Becky G and Bad Bunny

Behind every popular Urbano track is a mastermind producer. And some of this year’s biggest hits rose to the top of the charts thanks to Puerto Rican producer DJ Luian. The 29-year-old, who’s real name is Luian Malave, has been in the industry for 11 years and has worked with the greatest artists in music. From Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to Cardi B and Snoop Dogg, his beats know no bounds, especially now in 2019 when fans consume Spanglish music no matter what language they speak.

©Jonathan Betancourt DJ Luian is the 29-year-old Puerto Rican producer behind today’s top Urbano tracks

“I have been truly impacted by so many of these artists,” he tells HOLA! USA about getting to work with musicians that aren’t fluent in Spanish. “For example, Drake doesn’t speak Spanish, but it wasn’t hard to make him sing the Spanish lyrics in the song MIA we produced.”

In 2020, DJ Luian plans to continue to work with veterans as well as up-and-coming artists. Keep reading to find out what goes behind making a hit song, DJ Luian’s dream collaboration and what fans can expect in the new year...

©@djluian He worked with Becky G on her song Mala Santan

HOLA! USA: What do you look for in an artist that you’d want to produce and work with?

DJ Luian: “When I am looking to work with an artist, I seek for originality. I look for something different and unique, so it doesn’t repeat or sound like what’s out there already. I like to create new concepts.”

Can you take us through the process of producing a hit track?

“It’s a very complicated process. There are lyrics, instrumental sounds as well as the passion at the moment of recording. There are lots of details, and it’s done with more than one person. There is a whole team working behind the track. The vocal engineer, the person that does the masterization of the track at the end. It is a longer process than most people would think.”

You’ve worked with some of today’s biggest stars like Ozuna, Becky G and Bad Bunny—do you have a particular moment that has impacted you?

“Yes, thank god I had the opportunity to work with big artists in the industry today, as well as mainstream (American) artists. I worked with Drake, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Swae Lee. I also worked with artists from other genres like Enrique Iglesias andRicky Martin. Honestly, I have been truly impacted by many of these artists while recording. For example, Drake does not speak Spanish and it wasn’t hard to make him sing the Spanish lyrics in the song ‘MIA’ we produced.”