Puerto Rican producer DJ Luian talks working with Becky G and Bad Bunny

Behind every popular Urbano track is a mastermind producer. And some of this year’s biggest hits rose to the top of the charts thanks to Puerto Rican producer DJ Luian. The 29-year-old, who’s real name is Luian Malave, has been in the industry for 11 years and has worked with the greatest artists in music. From Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to Cardi B and Snoop Dogg, his beats know no bounds, especially now in 2019 when fans consume Spanglish music no matter what language they speak.
In 2020, DJ Luian plans to continue to work with veterans as well as up-and-coming artists. Keep reading to find out what goes behind making a hit song, DJ Luian’s dream collaboration and what fans can expect in the new year...
HOLA! USA: What do you look for in an artist that you’d want to produce and work with?
DJ Luian: “When I am looking to work with an artist, I seek for originality. I look for something different and unique, so it doesn’t repeat or sound like what’s out there already. I like to create new concepts.”
Can you take us through the process of producing a hit track?
“It’s a very complicated process. There are lyrics, instrumental sounds as well as the passion at the moment of recording. There are lots of details, and it’s done with more than one person. There is a whole team working behind the track. The vocal engineer, the person that does the masterization of the track at the end. It is a longer process than most people would think.”
You’ve worked with some of today’s biggest stars like Ozuna, Becky G and Bad Bunny—do you have a particular moment that has impacted you?
“Yes, thank god I had the opportunity to work with big artists in the industry today, as well as mainstream (American) artists. I worked with Drake, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Swae Lee. I also worked with artists from other genres like Enrique Iglesias andRicky Martin. Honestly, I have been truly impacted by many of these artists while recording. For example, Drake does not speak Spanish and it wasn’t hard to make him sing the Spanish lyrics in the song ‘MIA’ we produced.”
And what’s your favorite song that you’ve produced so far?
“Honestly, one of my favorite tracks I have produced is ‘La Ocasión.’ It was a very unique song at the moment of its release back in 2016. The single has lots of emotion, and a new wave of Spanish Trap was just at the beginning. Ozuna and Anuel AA were at beginning of their careers and it gave an impactful boom for the new artists. It was amazing.”
If you weren’t in reggaeton, what genre would you be working in? Why?
“I like salsa, but salsa is a genre that is based on instruments and the creativity we have with the computers goes beyond than that.”
Who’s your dream collaboration?
“I would like to have the opportunity to work with Rihanna. She is the only big mainstream artist in the Rap and R&B music world that I have not worked with yet. I would love to have the opportunity to share a studio session and work with her.”
What song would you call your anthem?
“I have an anthem every year, and my 2019’s anthem is no doubt Ozuna’s ‘Baila Baila.’”
What would people be surprised to know about your friend Daddy Yankee?
“People would be surprised to know that working with Daddy Yankee in a studio is very interesting. He is a very creative person that knows a lot about music in general, knows about tones, flows and lyrics. Working with him in a studio is extremely interesting.”
What’s next for you?
“My record label Hear This Music has many things coming for 2020. We are working with our new Colombian artist Beele, who just dropped his new single ‘Loco.’ We just released ‘Musica’ with me, Mambo Kingz ft, Farruko, Wisin, Darell, Myke Towers and Arcangel. We also released Becky G’s ‘Mala Santa,’ Ozuna’s ‘Nibiru,’ and ‘Historias de una capricornio’ from Arcangel. Lots of our single tracks are killing it right now and many more are on the way for 2020.”