Maluma has a lot to celebrate going into the holiday season. The 11 PM singer took to his social media to give his fans an update on his dog Bonnie. “After this I do believe in miracles. Greetings from La Niña is much better and between the 2 we thank you from the heart to those who sent us all the good energy/ Después de esto si que creo en los milagros saludos de La Niña está mucho mejor y entre los 2 les agradecemos desde el corazón a quienes nos enviaron toda la buena energía.”

Next to the message is a picture of Maluma holding on to Bonnie and smiling for the camera. The message comes almost a week after the No Se Me Quita singer took to his social media to emotionally ask his fans and followers for support for his sick pup. The 25-year-old wrote that he needed all of the prayers and positive energy sent the way of his dog.

The same day he shared the message, the Colombian superstar shared a sweet throwback picture of his baby girl. “Hija mía.” Maluma is proud of his connection with his pets. In addition to Bonnie, the Corazón singer also has a dog named Clyde and a horse named Hercules. Whenever he is back home in Medellin, the superstar shares pictures featuring his four-legged loves.