A Christmas miracle indeed! Brazilian Urbano songtress Anitta just met her childhood idol in time for the holidays. The Pa' Lante singer was vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, when the chance encounter with the Queen of Christmas happened.

The Brazilian singer could not contain herself upon meeting Mariah Carey and got very emotional. Both singers took to their respective social media profiles to share the news of their encounter with all their fans and followers.

In the video clip, that was shared by Mariah Carey, you can see that Anitta is clearly emotional, covering her face from the utter surprise and joy of meeting her favorite singer, who had inspired her to join the music industry.

Overcome with joy, you can hear the carioca songstress say, “This is all I wanted for Christmas, a moment like this,” referencing Mariah’s hit Christmas anthem. Anitta continued, “This is the best day of our life.”

©@anitta Anitta has looked up to the We Belong Together singer all her life

In another message, the singer revealed, “I have stated about a million times how much I love her and idolize her. I’ve never had the money to go see her despite being such a huge fan (and when I did have the money, I didn’t have the time). I travelled with my family to my favorite place. We’ve spent many nights singing her songs. Then, all of a sudden, destiny placed us in the same place.”