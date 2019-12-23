Thalía is holiday-ready with the ultimate Christmas tree brightening up her home. And in case you’re wondering how fans of the Mexican singer-actress reacted, the 48-year-old shared a couple of hilarious photos on her social media stories in which her fans Photoshopped her next to their tree. That’s right! But they didn’t add just any photo, they added the ones of Thaliía’s past telenovela characters, Marimar, María La del Barrio and María Mercedes.

The elaborate Christmas tree features red and white ornaments, including candy canes, flowers, and creepy-looking elves, and was created by florist Dariel Hernandez. Watch the clip to see the snaps!