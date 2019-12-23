Serena Williams’ daughter is already a big help! In a clip posted on her social media the tennis star’s two-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian gets a start on her chores. “@olympiaohanian my love.” In the clip, the one-year-old little girl wipes down a window. In the background, her mother plays the Cinderella song as she watches her little girl at work. Serena and Alexis often take to their social media to share sweet videos of their little girl.

©@serenawilliams Serena Williams’ daughter is the most adorable Cinderella

Earlier this month, the proud mommy-of-one posted a picture of her little girl’s favorite pastime. “Ballet time.” In the picture, little Olympia wears an all pink tutu and leotard combination as she smiles for the camera. The 38-year-old and her husband Alexis, 36, welcomed their little girl in 2017. Little Olympia is already living the life and is always ready for the camera. In a sweet moment shared on her mommy’s page, the adorable tot is sound asleep next to the champion and wrapped up in her favorite blanket.

Loading the player...

“Work, Olympia and my Moana blanket.” Serena often shares how she manages her busy time as a full-time athlete and mama. In an emotional post, the designer shared her tips. “#ThisMama tries to spend as much time with @olympiaohanian as possible. She keeps me going especially during tournaments. Although the popcorn machine has her attention here, I know she's watching and learning to see how I persevere in challenging and rewarding moments. #ThisMama keeps going, how do you?”