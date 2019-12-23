It’s a girl’s day out with mom Angelina Jolie and her daughters with Brad Pitt, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt. The lovely trio was seen out-and-about at their local mall last-minute Christmas shopping.

Shiloh, Brad and Angelina’s first biological child together, could be seen happily carrying a Barnes and Noble bag, while both she and sister Zahara carried their signature Starbucks cup orders.

©GrosbyGroup Both Shiloh and Zahara were born in Africa

Barnes and Noble wasn’t the only stop that the ladies made, they also stopped at the Original Farmers Market where they purchased their Starbucks drinks.

Shiloh was comfortably dressed in a hoodie and shorts, while Zahara was in an all-black ensemble. Mom Angelina was in classic white button-up blouse and black pencil skirt, which she topped with oversized black sweater and nude heels.

The actress is taking some time off from filming her upcoming movie Eternals to spend some one-on-one time with her two eldest daughters to finish off their Christmas shopping.