Lele pons shocked fans after she made one of her longtime dreams come true. The Venezuelan beauty went skiing wearing only a sizzling swimsuit. Now, the 23-year-old is back to posing in the snow, but this time she did it dressed as Frozen’s Elsa. Lele took to social media to share a snap of her and and her BFF Hannah Stocking, who was dressed as Anna, posing just like the cartoon characters. She captioned the picture with, “Do you wanna build a freaking snowman? (who’s your Bff?)”

©@lelepons Lele and her BFF dressed as Frozen’s Anna and Elsa

In her stories, the 23-year-old and her gal pal are skiing in full Disney costumes and hanging out with one of HOLA! USA’S October cover stars Juanpa Zurita. Lele also thanked her followers after reaching a new milestone – 38 million followers! She wrote, “38 million followers!! Thank you so much! Los amo! I love you guys!!!!”

The social media influencer has garnered a cult following thanks to her hilarious videos and parodies she shares on YouTube and her social accounts. Earlier this year the content creator took her talents to the beauty sector with a makeup collection with Tarte Cosmetics.

©@lelepons Lele recently accomplished her longtime dream of skiing in a swimsuit

“I wanted it to be different than other palettes – I wanted it to stand out. I love the marble design & the fact that it opens like a book! It’s everything you need – shadow, liner, blush, a highlight in my favorite everyday tones. I want my supporters to be able to recreate my signature looks,” said Lele in a statement.