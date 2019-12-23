Demi Lovato has erased all traces of her boyfriend Austin Wilson after it was announced the couple ended their relationship this week. The Sorry Not Sorry singer initially made the relationship official on social media one month ago after posting pictures of the two kissing. Now, every photo of the couple has been wiped from the 27-year-old star’s profile.

©Instagram Demi Lovato erased all photos of boyfriend Austin Wilson from her profile

According to a source, the relationship ended amicably and the reason for the breakup was because Demi is not only focusing on herself, she’s also working on making new music."Their lifestyles were not meshing. She's very focused on her sobriety and God and it wasn't a good fit for that,” E! News reports. “She’s still working on herself and committed to that.”

Loading the player...

She recently teased on her social media that fans can expect new music from her sooner rather than later. "She's sticking with what she has been doing and working on her music," the source continued. "That's her focus and nothing is going to change it. They decided it was best to go their separate ways. There are no hard feelings it just wasn't going to work with him.”

©@ddlovato The two dated for one month

And for anyone doubting that the split didn’t end on good terms, the singer told her fans to not go after him on social media after the breakup news. "Please don't go after him. He's a good guy,” she wrote. “Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

