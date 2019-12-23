A-Rod’s lady has all the moves! Fans got an inside look at Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show performance rehearsals, thanks to her fiancé. On Sunday, December 22, Alex Rodriguez used a clip of his lady dancing for the camera to get into the holiday spirit. “This is how I feel about Christmas shopping. Merry Christmas. Happy Holidays,” the MLB legend wrote. In the video, JLo puts her washboard abs on display as she moves for the camera. The On the Floor singer wears a black Guess cropped top and black leggings as she shakes it to the beat of Nina Sky’s Move Your Body.

©@arod Alex Rodriguez shared a video of Jennifer Lopez from Super Bowl rehearsals

Alex, 44, shared another shot from the rehearsals. Alex and Jennifer are surrounded by a group of little dancers who scream for the camera. “All they wanted was a little ice cream. #superbowlrehearsals. What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?” A-Rod spent the entire weekend supporting his lady and getting a inside look at the show. On Saturday, the former New York Yankee was joined by his 15-year-old daughter during rehearsals. “Super Bowl rehearsal with Natasha. These days it’s the only way I can get her to spend time with her old man (see the cane), but I’ll take it. #Tashi.”

Jennifer, 50, is gearing up to take the stage at the big dance in February when it airs live from Miami. The Dinero singer will be joined by Shakira who will help bring fierce Latina power to the performance. Jennifer recently shared the importance of dancing and performing. In a behind the scenes clip from her iHeartRadio Fiesta Latino performance. Jennifer becomes emotional as she watches a group of young dancers perform. After the young stars showcase their talent, the superstar is brought to tears as she leaves them with an inspiring message.

©@arod A-Rod shared a BTS look at JLo’s Super Bowl rehearsals

“When I started World of Dance, we wanted to create something that dancers had something to look forward to, to work towards,” she told the group. “When I started as a dancer, you feel like you’re in the background and like nobody is paying attention. Somebody is always watching and that’s who you have to dance for. I’m proud of you guys. You make me proud.”