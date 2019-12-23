There’s no arguing that Dayanara Torres is one tough cookie. After receiving her cancer diagnosis for Melanoma, she had the strength to share her story with the world — reminding us time-and-time again why we love her so much.

Not only does she have the support of millions of people around the world, but also has the unwavering support of all your friends and family, namely her sons with singer Marc Anthony, Cristian and Ryan Muniz.

On her latest round of chemotherapy, her 15th to be exact, Dayanara shared a heartwarming video of herself surrounded by love from her family and friends, her eldest son Cristian in tow.

Loading the player...

The Puerto Rican beauty thanked everyone that was there for her during her treatment and captioned her video, “Treatment #15, Always blessed. Thankful for all of your prayers and well wishes. Getting closer to #TheFinalRecipe #Countdown.”

She continued, “@evita thank you, my friend, for coming from Florida to be here with me. @y_1784 & @michelleebassali [thank you] for some my love and kindness always. To my #ReinaMadre & my Cristian @cris_muniz_torres for always giving me the strength to keep going... I love you all!”

She finished off her message with “3 MORE TO GO!”