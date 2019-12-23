’Tis the season for giving! Bad Bunny got in the Christmas spirit while visiting his homeland Puerto Rico during the holidays to give presents to needy children. The reggaetonero, who has made this trip a tradition for the last two years, was pictured in the city of San Juan taking pictures with kids of all ages after gifting them with toys.

©GrosbyGroup Bad Bunny visited San Juan to give children Christmas presents

“Last year, I had the opportunity to meet hundreds of children of my homeland island and give them Christmas presents,” he wrote, recalling the last time he visited Puerto Rico to give back to the island’s children. “And I swear to you all that seeing the kids’ smiles was one of the best experiences that I’ve had.

He continued his message by sharing details of the festive event that took place in the city of San Juan. “Once again tomorrow we’re bringing you presents and happiness to the kids of the PR. I’ll see you all starting at 7:00 am in the Puerto Rico Convention Center. Merry Christmas!!!!” In the photos of the event, Bad Bunny is wearing his signature face mask paired with a bright pink sweater. The children were excited to meet him and were emotional after receiving the gifts. One little girl was even moved to tears after receiving her present.