You can tell Marc Anthony was born to be on the stage. Even when he’s not performing in big stadiums, he still gives it his all on the dance floor and completely steals the show. The Puerto Rican singer attended the baptism of eight-year-old Harper and 14-year-old Cruz -David and Victoria Beckham’s youngest children- over the weekend, and to celebrate he is officially the proud godfather of Cruz, the hitmaker put all his Latin passion on display and proved he is the ultimate entertainer.

“So proud of my beautiful boy Cruz Beckham. Thank you for the honor David&Victoria! I’m over the moon!” he said on a post along with a beautiful picture of himself with his godson where they both look very smart in their suits. After the formalities of the event, the party started and it was Victoria Beckham who gave her fans a glimpse of the celebration. Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband, with his white shirt open and with David Beckham by his side, gives a masterclass in sexy moves to the beats of his own hit I Need to Know. The famous soccer star tries to do his bit, but he has no chance, for Marc, rhythm runs in his blood! You can see Marc’s performance here, turn up the volume!