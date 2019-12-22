I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream.Alex Rodriguez shared a cute clip of his love Jennifer Lopez amongst a very hungry group of young dancers on Saturday, December 22. “All they wanted was a little ice cream,” he wrote, adding the hashtag “super bowl rehearsals.” JLo is all smiles as she giddily exclaims “ice cream!” next to the costumed little girls. A-Rod’s daughters Natasha and Ella can be seen hanging out in the background as well. His little post may have just revealed a surprising aspect of Jenny’s upcoming half-time show.

©@jlo/@shakira Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will bring Latin power to Super Bowl LIV



“What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?” social media-obsessed Alex asked in the caption. Fans were way too excited about the insight into the mom-of-two’s Super Bowl LIV halftime performance to answer. The post suggests that JLo has enlisted a sweet group of young dancers to appear in her highly-anticipated performance with fellow Latin icon Shakira. Of course, only time will tell. “So much fun!” was the only comment the On the Floor singer had on the moment.

©@arod Alex Rodriguez and his daughter Natasha watched JLo and her dancers rehearse for the big day

This is not Alex’s first post from inside the rehearsal room. A day prior, the 50-year-old superstar’s supportive fiancé shared photos of him observing a dance studio practice with his daughter Natasha. “Super Bowl rehearsal with Natasha,” he wrote. “These days it’s the only way I can get her to spend time with her old man (see cane), but I’ll take it.”

Jennifer is slated to make history alongside Shakira in the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. It was previously announced that Colombian group Swing Latino would join the Hustlers star for her set. It’s very possible the young dancers in Alex’s post are from this prolific dance academy. “I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage,” Jennifer has said on the show. And we certainly can’t either!