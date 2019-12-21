It’s a Beckham-Bastón Christmas! Best friends Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham have united their famous families for the holidays. The Desperate Housewives alum was spotted arriving at her pal’s illustrious West London home on Friday, December 20, her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago in tow. The 44-year-old actress popped amongst her party of three in a chic cream ensemble. All three were beaming as they stepped inside the mansion, but they didn’t stay there for long.

©@evalongoria Eva Longoria with her baby Santiago and bestie Victoria Beckham



In a way, the A-list families are like royalty, floating in the upper echelon of society. For this reason, it was no surprise to find that the group swapped West London for the cozy Cotswolds countryside - a move pulled by royals - after a couple of hours at the house.

Victoria drove the group in her sharp Mercedes to the rural area, where they have a sprawling manor. According to the Daily Mail the Beckhams are set to host a lavish christening party there for Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8. It’s said that Guy Ritchie will become godfather to Cruz, while Eva will be godmother to little Harper.

©@victoriabeckham Victoria celebrating a previous Christmas in the cozy Cotswolds



Stars like Liv Tyler, Sir Elton John and David Furnish are also said to be among the guest list. Whatever the case, there is sure to be an extravagant celebration on the barn-converted property. The Beckhams have often flaunted the spacious brick-exposed beauty on social media, giving glimpses at its splendor. They have hosted various parties at the Cotswolds home, and spent past holiday seasons there as well.