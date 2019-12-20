He’s the Sexiest Man Alive and he sings in Spanish! John Legend lent his voice and talents alongside the all-female Mariachi group Flor de Toloache for their single Quisiera. In the song, which translates to I Would Like, the All of Me singer perfectly croons his way through the second verse in Spanish.

John joins the group, comprised of Mireya Ramos and Shae Fiol in the video for the single. Set in a diner, Chrissy Teigen’s leading man wears an all-white suit as he sings along. The group spoke with Billboard about their initial reaction to hearing the Grammy winner’s verse. “Of course, he killed it. John Legend recorded it in Spanish. This track also means a lot to us since it’s by one of our favorite composers and ‘paisano’ mío Juan Luis Guerra.”