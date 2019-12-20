Jennifer Lopez does it all for the future. In an inspiring clip, the superstar took a moment to motivate a group of young dancers. In a video posted on her YouTube channel about the run up to her iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina performance, the 50-year-old star shared a moment with a group of students from a dance academy. JLo’s 11-year-old daughter Emme asked her if she could drop by the space and watch them perform.

©Youtube J.Lo got emotional as she watched a group of young dancers from Miami

Jennifer was the group’s biggest fan as she watched the dancers, from Miami, perform a dance routine. As the group took the dance floor, the thriple-threat couldn’t believe her eyes. After the big number, Jennifer remarked that she wanted to see them on her MTV series World of Dance.

“The show World of Dance has given us so much tremendous motivation to work,” the dance instructor said. As the girls crowded around the performer, she gave them sound advice. “When I started World of Dance, we wanted to create something that dancers had something to look forward to, to work towards,” she told the group.