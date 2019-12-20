Shakira is just like any mother during Christmas time when it comes to giving out presents. In a clip posted on her social media, the Hips Don’t Lie singer shared a video of herself practicing with one of her children’s gifts. “Trying out a real toy!” It should be no surprise that the gift was a foosball set, seeing as though the father of her two boys, Gerard Piqué is a soccer star. Unfortunately for Shak, all of her talents are on the stage. In the hilarious clip, the Colombian beauty and a friend try to play the game. While moving the little pieces around, Shakira admits that the game isn’t her strong suit as her buddy scores a goal.

©@shakira Shakira showed off her soccer skills as she played with a toy for her kids

Always a good sport, Shak was quick to celebrate the occasion. Shakira, 42, and Gerard, 32, are parents to Milan, six, and four-year-old Sasha. With time off before getting ready for the Super Bowl, the She Wolf singer has been spending time with her family.

Earlier this month, Shak and Gerard had a romantic horseback ride along the beach. The pair looked every bit the pros as they smiled for the video and rode side-by-side. In another clip the entire family was together as they cleaned up the beach.