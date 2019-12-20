After 25 years of releasing the hit holiday song All I Want for Christmas is You, Mariah Carey’s track is sitting in first place in the Billboard Hot 100 list. After the happy news was announced, many congratulated the star, but among them was Tommy Mottola, who was her husband over 20 years ago. But that’s not the biggest news—Tommy’s current wife Colombian singer Thalía also reacted to Tommy’s post and even congratulated Mariah.

©GettyImages Thalía, Tommy Mottola and Mariah Carey at the 20th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2005

“Congratulations from Santa!!!! And after 25 years, #alliwantforchristmasisyou goes to #1!!!! I told you you wouldn’t turn into Connie Francis!! (HOHOHO). Seriously - greatest news ever!!!! Merry Christmas Happy and excited for you!!!!! We did it!,” the music producer wrote.

©@tommymottola Tommy, Mariah and Thalía responded to each other on the social media thread

So what does Connie Francis have to do with any of this? Turns out, when the idea for a Christmas song came up, Mariah wasn’t convinced and would constantly tell Tommy: “Do you plan on turning me into Connie Francis?”

In his book, Tommy revealed that Mariah, once they were married, had many doubts with the Christmas idea and didn’t want people to compare her with Connie, who was a famous singer in the 50s and 60s who made pop hits, but also became known for her Christmas songs.

Thalía reacted to Tommy’s post to his ex-wife with a series of celebratory emojis. Mariah also responded to his message, writing: “Ever the jokester! I’m laughing out loud. Thank you”