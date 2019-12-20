’Tis the season for Christmas trees! Celebrities all around the world have shared pictures with fans of their lavish holiday decor (please see these show-stopping trees), but Eva Longoria may have just topped every Christmas tree ever. The 44-year-old actress shared a post posing with a Christmas tree made of—wait for it—puppies. Let us explain.

The Desperate Housewives alum was visiting what looks like a shopping mall, and took a second to pose with a Christmas tree onsite. However, this was no ordinary green Douglas fir tree—this beauty was made of plush puppy toys. “Christmas is officially 6 days away,” the star wrote alongside the funny picture before asking her fans the question we’re all dreading this weekend. “Have you finished all of your Christmas shopping?!”

Before gifting us with the most precious tree in the world, Eva took her one-year-old son Santiago Baston to visit the man of the month Santa Claus. Santi was so overwhelmed with excitement that he started dancing with his mom before sitting on Santa’s lap. During their festive outing, the mother-son duo also posed with some of their family members in front of the big red chair. “I love this time of year!! Everyone full of joy,” the actress wrote about the event. “If Only it could be all year round!!”