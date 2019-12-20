Christmas time is meant to be spent surrounded by your family and your loved ones, but it can also be an emotional period of the year, especially when someone you love is missing. When the year comes to an end, it’s time to celebrate the good things and also to remember those who have played an important role in your life. Dayanara Torres, Marc Anthony’s ex-wife and mother of his two children Cris and Ryan, wanted to send the best Christmas greetings to her fans with a very special picture, something she did days after a heartfelt tribute to her dad, who passed away 2 years ago.

©dayanaratorres A young Dayanara wishes you ‘Feliz Navidad’

“Feliz Navidad ... From a 1980 self,” the former Miss Universe wrote while sharing a sweet image of her young self dressed in red with a Santa Claus hat on, wide open arms and a big smile on her face. Of course, her followers did not hesitate to wish her a Merry Christmas and point out how beautiful she looked in the throwback.

©dayanaratorres On December 13, Dayanara marked the second anniversary of her dad’s death with this sweet picture

Surely all these positive vibes come at the right time, as 2019 has been one of her most challenging years. She was diagnosed with skin cancer back in January and some days ago, she also had an emotional time remembering her dad, José, who died on December, 13th, 2017. “Otro año & Navidades sin ti... Pero sabemos que desde arriba nos guías & cuidas,” (Another year and another Christmas without you... but we know you are guiding us and looking after us from above). Along with the heartfelt message to Ryan and Cristian’s grandad, José Humberto Torres Lopez, the Mira Quien Baila judge shared a beautiful photo of herself as a child in her dad’s arms.