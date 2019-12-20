They are one of Hollywood’s most private couples, so opportunities to see Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling together are rare. So fans were understandably thrilled when they got the chance to see the photogenic pair together this week when Eva posted a video clip to her social media – even if the scene was not new. Fans of the couple will no doubt recognize it from the comedy sketch they did for a Christmas special of Will Ferrell’s Funny or Die Drunk History web series.

In the hilarious three-second clip, Eva can be seen reclining in bed, snoozing away in a headscarf and a face of full makeup when suddenly Ryan pops up behind her wearing glasses and a nightcap. The full length version - which dates back to 2011 - also stars Jim Carrey as Santa Claus in a rather messy retelling of classic Christmas poem ‘The Night before Christmas’ narrated by Allan McLeod. The fun short is one of the few joint projects the couple have done together. They first started dating after filming The Place Beyond the Pines together and Eva also joined the cast of Ryan’s debut as a director, Lost River.

Fans and followers loved the funny throwback, which Eva simply captioned #TBT with a heart emoji – and the actress even took the time to reply to some of the nice comments. One user wrote: “Thanks for this TBT! Seeing you together makes my heart dance,” to which Eva responded: “What a beautiful thing to say. Thank you!!! Happy holidays!!”