Jennifer Lopez is brining all the nostalgia! In honor of throwback Thursday on December 19, the On the Floor singer posted a series of photos celebrating some of her biggest film roles to date. “#TBT to some of my favorite movies I’ve been in. It’s amazing to think about the incredible people I’ve had the opportunity to work with! #Selena #MaidInManhattan #UTurn #BloodAndWine #ShallWeDance #OutOfSight.” Along with the caption came some sweet memories with some of her leading men who starred alongside her in the films including, Richard Gere, Jack Nicholson and Sean Penn.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez took fans down memory lane with throwbacks of her biggest roles

Giving fans more epic flashbacks, the 50-year-old shared two photos from her iconic role in Selena. There’s also a still from her famous romcom Maid in Manhattan. Jennifer has been in the game for more than two decades and her roles keep getting more and more iconic.

Earlier this month, J.Lo celebrated the success of her most recent film Hustlers. In an emotional social media post, the Dinero singer celebrated her Screen Actors Guild nomination.

“Hey guys, I don’t think I’ve ever been nominated for a SAG Award before,” she told her followers. “I am so excited and so humbled to be recognized by my fellow actors out there,” she continues while holding back tears, “You know, acting was my first love along with dancing, and I just... I just can believe this is happening.”