Try not to dance when listening to Elvis Crespo’s 1999 hit Suavemente – we bet it’s nearly impossible. And we think Rihanna will agree. The singer-songwriter took to social media to share what happens “when they left you home alone with Alexa.” In the hilarious video, the fashion designer breaks into dance as soon as the upbeat salsa song begins to play, proving she too feels the need to move to the beat of the music.

Watch the video above to see how Rihanna makes a party of one look fun, and get ready to dance along!