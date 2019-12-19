Maluma and J Balvin are doing things for another culture. This week, the two Colombian performers made separate trips to Saudi Arabia where they paid homage to the country. Maluma took to his social media to share a photo from his trip alongside a caption that read: “MALUMA HABIBI .. شكرا I’m in love with your culture guys... Thank you for all your love, see you next year!!.” In the photo, the 11:11 singer wore a traditional male Saudi kaftan and keffiyeh (which is the headscarf worn by the men. The following day, J Balvin took to his social media to share his experience in the country. “Pa’ la cultura,” he wrote next to a photo of him wearing the red keffiey with an all-black kaftan.

©@maluma Maluma traveled to Saudia Arabia

Taking note of the inspiration, Maluma playfully commented on the pic. “Ey perro copion,” the Corazón singer wrote. In another picture, J showed off his entire outfit. “Por el mundo Arabia Saudita /Around the world. Saudi Arabia.” The Blanco singer’s trip was the perfect blend of work and play. In his stories, the 34-year-old documented his time in the gym, where his discussed his surprise to finding out that there was a designated gym for men and women.



Marc Anthony, Karol G, Cardi B and more dominate Spotify’s Latin music playlists

©@jbalvin Maluma playfully teased J Balvin for copying his picture

J Balvin also shared the moment he embraced his fans, as he and his crew danced on top of a balcony. This year has seen the Colombian superstars circling the globe on their respective tours. Maluma and J Balvin finally found time to give the world the collaboration they have been waiting for in September with the release of Que Pena. In the video, the pair hilariously mock each other.