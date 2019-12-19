Winter has arrived in many parts of the world, turning the world into a wintery playground for social media influencer Lele Pons. As many of our favorite celebs are off enjoying the Christmas holiday and their end-of-year vacations, Lele took the chance to jet off to the snowy wonderland that is Snow Valley, California. This fateful trip has allowed her to check off something that’s been on her bucklist for quite some time: skiing in a swimsuit.

Lele, seeing that she had a chance to make this bold dream come true, took the plunge and shared it with her all of her social media followers. Packing only her ski gear and a cutout full-piece bathing suit, the Venezuelan beauty left everyone in shock at her daring feat.

“It’s something that I’ve wanted to do since I was little and not I am regretting it,” shared the Vete Pa La singer on her feed.



Regardless of the weather, Lele shared photos of her posing on a snowy mountain top, proving to everyone that the word ‘cold’ wasn’t part of her vocabulary. The singer was applauded by her friends and followers (singers Luis Fonsi and J Quiles) for daring to go where no one else would want to go.

Lele captioned the slideshow of images with, “SKIING WITH A [bikini emoji] [laughing face emoji] (I’m so frozen right now [frozen emoji]).”

