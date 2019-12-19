There seems to be no shortage of talent within the Ripa-Consuelos family. On Wednesday, December 18, Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola Consuelos took to her personal social media page to share two videos of her having an impromptu jam session.

In the black-and-white video posted by Kelly and Mark’s only daughter (they have two sons as well), you can hear Lola singing and playing the piano — showing off some tremendous skill both vocally and instrumentally.

The 18-year-old was performing Labrinth’s Jealous while she sang and played off-camera in the video. She captioned her post with a black heart emoji.

Her friends and family flooded her comments section with lots of love and support for the talented teen. A close friend shared, “So proud of you [four red heart emojis],” and her younger brother Joaquin Consuelos shared, “Wow!!! The best voice I’ve ever heard [grinning emoji].”