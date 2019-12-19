Sofia Vergara could soon add judge to her resume! HOLA! USA can confirm that the Modern Family star met with NBC and Freemantle on Wednesday, December 18. The general meeting between the Colombian beauty and the executives was to discuss a slew of projects including possibly becoming a judge on America’s Got Talent. “Sofia is so funny and impressed everyone,” a source tells us. “She was really prepared and pointed out that her reactions to danger and comedy will be good television.”

AGT has two spots open on the judges panel after news broke that Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough would not be returning for the upcoming season. The L.A.’s Finest actress and the former dancer sat in the judge’s chair for the 14th season of the show. “Everyone is eager to figure out the future of the show and wants to move quickly with the decision,” the source continues.

©GettyImages Sofia Vergara in talks with NBC for America’s Got Talent

While the idea of America’s Got Talent was a big point of conversation, the source notes that “NBC wants to be in the business of Sofia.” TMZ, who initially broke the story, reports that the other projects could include a Spanish-language program for Telemundo.

Sofia will have a lot of free time for more opportunities. Modern Family will end in 2020 after ten seasons. The superstar has shared some of her final moments on the set with her cast, and has given fans a sneak peek of what’s to come. In November, the Hot Pursuit star shared a picture featuring her and co-stars including Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson from a special dinner. Luv u Modern Familyyyy,” she wrote.

©GettyImages The actress’ latest series Modern Family will end in 2020

In a recent interview, Sofia revealed how her iconic character Gloria Delgado-Pritchett has impacted her life. “I think that she has taken more from me, from my life, from my family, and the way that I live my life,” Sofia told Health magazine. “But of course, she’s a lot better than me in how intense she is with her family, and how completely dedicated she is in making the family work. She’s a character – she’s fake so she’s better.”