It’s no secret that Salma Hayek is a social media queen. From her #StorytimeWithSalma posts to her fun pictures, we cannot get enough of The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actress. Through her posts we get insight to Salma’s life and find lots of joy along the way.

And now, her fans have rewarded The Hummingbird Project actress with a new social media milestone. She has now reached the 13 million mark and has celebrated in the most Salma of ways by sharing a fairly divine photo of herself.

©@salmahayek Salma is known for keeping her social media account filled with fun tidbits about her life, helping her to attract such a large following

The Muppets Most Wanted wanted actress captioned the photo, “Thank you for the 13 million followers! The number thirteen is an angel number that has elements of femininity, tapping into one's intuition, and a start to new beginnings!”

Naturally, her fans flocked to the post to show Salma some more love for reaching this “angel number” amount of followers. Some fans shared how they felt the picture was beautiful, while others responded with heart emojis.