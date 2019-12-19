Serena Williams has moves on and off the court. This week, the 38-year-old pro-tennis player broke a sweat while showing off her dance moves at a party. Serena, who was accompanied by her husband Alexis Ohanian, channeled one of the greatest dancers in the industry Jennifer Lopez, and took part in a choreographed dance while her husband caught the footage on camera.

©@serenawilliams Tennis star Serena Williams showed off her dance moves

In the 30-second clip, Serena is dancing in the middle of the room wearing a pair of jeans and a yellow crop top while surrounded by both male and female dancers. The lively group dance in sync to a Hip-Hop track around a purple lit room. As Serena twerks and jumps to the beat, the crowd naturally goes wild.

The tennis star’s husband watched from the sidelines with the rest of the partygoers and (bless) captured the content for his wife’s millions of fans. Serena is clearly confident and comfortable in her own skin. Besides dancing like a pro, earlier in the year, she posed completely unretouched for Harper’s Bazaar’s August issue.