Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only talented woman in Alex Rodriguez’s life! On Wednesday, December 18, the MLB superstar took to his social media to put his daughter Natasha’s talent on display. “Natasha is rockin [flame emoji, 100 emoji],” the proud dad captioned the video. In the clip, Alex leans back as she drives while his 15-year-old daughter raps along to Jay-Z and Alicia Key’s iconic hit Empire State of Mind. Natasha doesn’t miss a beat as she holds up the camera and raps the second verse of the song for her father’s over three million followers. Tashi isn’t shy when it comes to showing off her talents on social media.

©@arod Alex Rodriguez’s daughter Natasha showed off her rap skills

The teen and her sister, Ella, 11, often take over their dad and his fiancée’s social media accounts. Tashi never shies away from a moment where she can show off her killer dance moves. In honor of her birthday, Jennifer and Alex celebrated the teen’s special day. “Wishing my favorite teenage a very happy 15th birthday!!! May you forever keep illuminating the people around you with your infectious light. I love you and hope you have the best day #Tashi.”

Alex wrote an equally as touching message that read: “To my beautiful, amazing daughter….I can’t believe how old you are now and how much you’ve grown. I am so proud of the girl you’ve become and continue to be each day. I am so lucky to have you as my daughter and so honored to be your dad. Happy Birthday, Tashi!!! I love you so much!!!!”