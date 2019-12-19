Marc Anthony’s 120-foot luxury yacht caught fire and went up in flames on Wednesday night in Miami, Florida. According to the The City of Miami Fire Rescue, the crews immediately responded to the scene around 7:30pm and took approximately two hours to extinguish the flame with 40 firefighters on the ground.

©@cityofmiamifire Marc Anthony’s $7 million luxury yacht caught fire on Wednesday night in Miami

The yacht, which was parked at the Island Gardens Marina, eventually capsized while firefighters worked hard around the fire and smoke. Marc was not on board at the time of the incident, but six or seven crew members did evacuate safely. It was also confirmed that no other boats were damaged during the night.

From the photos and videos, it’s clear that the yacht (named Andiamo) suffered great damage in the upper levels and was at a total loss once it fell over to its side. According to TMZ, the $7 million yacht played host to many of Marc’s friends on occasion and featured a lavish interior with five cabins, satellite TV, WiFi, a Jacuzzi as well as docking stations for multiple jet skis.