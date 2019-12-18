It is hard to believe that 2019 is already coming to an end. To finish the year big, what better way to celebrate than reliving the sexiest moments Salma Hayek has given us throughout the months. After all, the Mexican actress is one of the most recognized and beautiful Latin personalities of Hollywood.

©GettyImages Salma Hayek is one of the most influential Latina women

Having conquered the big screen for several decades, the 53-year-old star continues to shares her success with her followers whom she regularly gives a glimpse into her life.



François Henry-Pinault's wife is undoubtedly one of the most stunning and influential women today, which is why we are sharing her most sexiest and breathtaking moments of the year.

1. Sexy acupuncture session

To celebrate her 12 million followers, Salma shared a photograph of herself with needles poking out of her skin that made fans jump.

©@salmahayek An iconic photo celebrating 12 million followers on social media

2.-Enjoying the scenery!

Connecting to the wonders of nature, the Mexican actress is seen enjoying the great outdoors in a bikini.

©@salmahayek Salma enjoying nature in a bikini

3. Do you find the hidden detail?

In the most provocative way and leaving little to the imagination, Salma gave fans a sneak peak of her character in the movie The Hitman's Wife Bodyguard. The mother-of-one showed off her fake chest tattoo for her new role.