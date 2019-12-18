It is hard to believe that 2019 is already coming to an end. To finish the year big, what better way to celebrate than reliving the sexiest moments Salma Hayek has given us throughout the months. After all, the Mexican actress is one of the most recognized and beautiful Latin personalities of Hollywood.
Having conquered the big screen for several decades, the 53-year-old star continues to shares her success with her followers whom she regularly gives a glimpse into her life.
François Henry-Pinault's wife is undoubtedly one of the most stunning and influential women today, which is why we are sharing her most sexiest and breathtaking moments of the year.
1. Sexy acupuncture session
To celebrate her 12 million followers, Salma shared a photograph of herself with needles poking out of her skin that made fans jump.
2.-Enjoying the scenery!
Connecting to the wonders of nature, the Mexican actress is seen enjoying the great outdoors in a bikini.
3. Do you find the hidden detail?
In the most provocative way and leaving little to the imagination, Salma gave fans a sneak peak of her character in the movie The Hitman's Wife Bodyguard. The mother-of-one showed off her fake chest tattoo for her new role.
4. Summer body
A day before turning 53, the star left everyone speechless when she flaunted her killer curves in one of her favorite places: the beach.
5. In the arms of her love
“I love it when my real husband visits me at the office,” was the phrase Salma used to describe this beautiful pic with her partner, François Henry-Pinault, who surprised her with a visit on set.
6. She is a goddess!
During the 2019 Met Gala, the actress looked spectacular in this Gucci dress and looked like a total Greek goddess.
7. A relaxing bath
True to her seductive style, Salma shared this video in which she is seen enjoying a bath with a bare torso.