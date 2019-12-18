As a public figure, Danna Paola is accustomed to hearing all sorts of commentary about her body. However, the starlet has shared how she has begun receiving body-shaming comments once again. While on Sale el sol, the Elite star revealed how she has begun learning how to deal with the negative comments from critics geared toward her body.

©@dannapaola In 2018, Danna Paola relocated to Madrid, Spain, so that she could film Elite

“There will always be people who are going to criticize you, for better or worse, I’ve come to understand,” shared the 24-year-old. “It’s not easy, but I feel secure in myself and the woman that I am. For me, the most important thing is was to find the sense of self that I needed, and I have found that,” continued the actress.



©@dannapaola Danna Paola is a judge on the talent competition show La Academian

The singer-actress shares that the negative comments are a common practice in the lives of artists, and that despite them, she will continue to share her photos on social media.

Danna also stated how through her platform as a celebrity, she wants to be a voice for those that have been affected by similar commentary via social media.

©@dannapaola Danna has over 14 million followers on social media and is considered one of the most beautiful Mexican actress in the world

“Just because you are an artist it doesn’t mean that you need to sit down and take it. On the contrary — we are women and we have voices, and if I am seen as a role model, and I can help bring an end to this, I will,” stated the Elite actress.

