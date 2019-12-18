For those who couldn’t make it to Marc Anthony’s epic concert in his native Puerto Rico, the artist took to social media to share a quick insider’s look at his final concert of the year, complete with a backstage glimpse. And speaking of backstage, Marc’s girlfriend Jessica Lynne appears in the background looking proud of her man and wearing a big smile on her face. The one-minute video is edited to showcase highlights of the concert reminding everyone who wasn’t there what a great show they missed, and the lucky attendees of what a memorable night it was.

©GettyImages Marc gave his final concert of the decade in his beloved Puerto Rico

During the show, his leading lady was cheering him from the front row, making his evening even more meaningful. Meanwhile the Vivir Mi Vida singer was dancing and singing his heart out for his beloved PR fans, the gorgeous 28-year-old model was enthusiastically dancing and singing along.

The couple was first spotted together back in September when she attended a sports event in which Marc and Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter, Emme, was competing. JLo and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez were also there to support the Hustlers star’s daughter.

Marc, 51, and Jennifer, 50, were married for nearly eight years and welcomed their twins Max and Emme before they chose to split up in 2011. However, the exes are the ultimate modern family, and they maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their children. Both the Parecen Viernes crooner and the El Anillo singer take to their respective social media accounts to share special moments where they reveal their cordial relationship.