Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are raising someone who is going to change the world. The Spanish actress took to her social media to share a sweet picture of the pair’s seven-year-old daughter India in training for her career. “Meet veterinary Indi [doctor emoji] os presento a la veterinaria Indi.” In the picture, the A-list couple’s little girl is snapped as she does a special treatment on a horse. The Hemsworth-Pataky gang have a special place in their hearts for animals and often share their special encounters on their social media.
Earlier this month, Elsa and India introduced her over three million followers to the newest member of the family. “Our new member of the herd Nuestro nuevo miembro de la familia.” In the photo, the Fast Five actress and her little girl share a sweet moment with a black horse.
Throughout the year, Chris, 36, and Elsa, 43, have shared sweet images of India and their five-year-old twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, playing with various animals. India, Tristan and Sasha are often snapped holding on to Australia’s most beloved animals including koalas, horses, snakes and other sweet creatures.
Earlier this year, Elsa appeared on the cover of HOLA! USA where she opened up about her children’s lifestyle and living in Australia. “Above all, I try to teach my children to respect each other – to share – since they are lucky to have it all and are very privileged," she said inside the spread. "I want them to value it and be generous with people who don't have that luck.”
She continued: “We've been in Australia for four years now, but we travel a lot. It wasn't very difficult for me to adapt because it's what I have dreamed about since I was little: to live in nature surrounded by animals, with green all around and close to the beaches and the sea. I, who have lived in the city, have seen myself more as a farmer than as a city girl.”