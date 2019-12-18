Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are raising someone who is going to change the world. The Spanish actress took to her social media to share a sweet picture of the pair’s seven-year-old daughter India in training for her career. “Meet veterinary Indi [doctor emoji] os presento a la veterinaria Indi.” In the picture, the A-list couple’s little girl is snapped as she does a special treatment on a horse. The Hemsworth-Pataky gang have a special place in their hearts for animals and often share their special encounters on their social media.

©@elsapatakyconfidential Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s seven-year-old daughter is a vet in training

Earlier this month, Elsa and India introduced her over three million followers to the newest member of the family. “Our new member of the herd Nuestro nuevo miembro de la familia.” In the photo, the Fast Five actress and her little girl share a sweet moment with a black horse.

Throughout the year, Chris, 36, and Elsa, 43, have shared sweet images of India and their five-year-old twin boys, Tristan and Sasha, playing with various animals. India, Tristan and Sasha are often snapped holding on to Australia’s most beloved animals including koalas, horses, snakes and other sweet creatures.